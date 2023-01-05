Left Menu

Northern Railway slams actor Sonu Sood for travelling on footboard of train

Northern Railway on Wednesday slammed Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for travelling on the footboard of a train, saying that it is 'dangerous'.

Northern Railway on Wednesday slammed Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for travelling on the footboard of a train, saying that it is 'dangerous'. Calling him the role model for the people of India, Northern Railway said that his video would give a wrong message to the nation.

"Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey," Northern Railway tweeted. This tweet came after actor Sonu Sood uploaded a train journey video on Decemeber 13 in which he was seen travelling on the footboard.

The Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate also warned him stating it was dangerous and asked him not to do this stunt in real life. "@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all," GRP Mumbai tweeted. (ANI)

