Left Menu

Driver cab of Ghaziabad-Delhi EMU catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station, no casualties reported

The driver cab of the Ghaziabad-Delhi Special Express (O4947) caught fire at the Ghaziabad railway station in the morning today.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:56 IST
Driver cab of Ghaziabad-Delhi EMU catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station, no casualties reported
Ghaziabad railway station (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The driver cab of the Ghaziabad-Delhi Special Express (O4947) caught fire at the Ghaziabad railway station in the morning today.

The fire was extinguished at 10:58 AM after which the train departed from the station. The train was scheduled to depart from the station at 9:50 AM. Till now no casualties have been reported and the driver and the passengers are reportedly safe. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023