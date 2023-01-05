Left Menu

Steps taken to implement Uttarakhand HC orders against encroachment

Following directions of the High Court to remove the encroachments near Haldwani railway station, the local administration has started taking advance action by closing the pillars of the area under encroachment.

Steps taken to implement Uttarakhand HC orders against encroachment
Image Credit: ANI
Appropriate steps are being taken to implement the directions of the Uttarakhand High Court for removal of encroachments near Haldwani Railway Station, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Bharne said police are keeping surveillance so that no rumours were spread.

Bharne also said that the area has been divided into zones and families are being intimated about the High Court orders. "Preventive actions are being taken. We are explaining the court orders to the families. We are also trying to convince the people since it is the order of the court, everybody has to follow that. Hopefully, there will not be any obstacles," he said.

Following directions of the High Court to remove the encroachments near Haldwani railway station, the local administration has started taking advance action by closing the pillars of the area under encroachment. Over 4,000 families have been asked to vacate the encroached area near the Haldwani railway station. Residents of Banbhulpura on Tuesday held a candle march to register their protest and press for their demands.

A congregational prayer 'Ijtemai dua' was performed in line number 17 Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in view of eviction notices being served on people. Thousands of children, women and elders participated in the prayer "for relief". (ANI)

