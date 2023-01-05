Left Menu

PM to chair second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi

With the aim to further boost the partnership between the Centre and the State governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on January 6-7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The first such Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June 2022.

This year, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries will be held between January 5-7 in New Delhi. The three-day Conference will focus on achieving rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States. It will witness the participation of more than 200 people comprising of representatives of the central government, chief secretaries and other senior officials of all States/Union Territories and domain experts, said the statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for achieving a developed India with a thrust on growth and job creation and inclusive human development.

The agenda of the conference has been decided after extensive deliberations in over 150 physical and virtual consultative meetings over the last three months between nodal Ministries, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts. The discussion during the Conference will be held on six identified themes viz. Thrust on MSMEs; Infrastructure and Investments; Minimising Compliances; Women's Empowerment; Health and Nutrition; and Skill Development. Three special sessions will also be held on Viksit Bharat: Reaching the Last Mile; Five Years of Goods and Services Tax (GST) - Learnings and Experiences; and Global Geopolitical Challenges and India's Response.

Besides, focused deliberations would be held on four topics, viz. Vocal for Local; International Year of Millets; G20: Role of States; and Emerging Technologies. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the Conference so that the States learn from each other.

As per the directions of the Prime Minister, three virtual conferences were also held with the states and UTs prior to the main conference on the themes of Districts as Fulcrum of Development; Circular Economy; and Model UTs. The outcomes of these virtual conferences would be presented at the National Conference of Chief Secretaries. (ANI)

