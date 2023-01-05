Left Menu

PM Modi applauds as Capt Shiva Chauhan becomes first woman officer to be deployed at highest battlefield of Siachen

Fire and Fury Corps officer Captain Shiva Chauhan underwent rigorous training including endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, as she became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the world's highest battleground on the Siachen Glacier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Shiva Chauhan. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Captain Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers as she became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world Siachen. The Prime Minister tweeted in reply to a post by Fire and Fury Sappers corps: "This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti."

In a Twitter post, Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army said, "'Breaking the Glass Ceiling'. Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world." Fire and Fury Corps officer Captain Shiva Chauhan underwent rigorous training including endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, as she became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the world's highest battleground on the Siachen Glacier.

Captain Shiva Chouhan was put through rigorous training along with other personnel which included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, at the Siachen Battle School, the Indian Army informed on Tuesday. She got inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2, this year after an arduous climb.The team of Sappers led by Capt Chouhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

