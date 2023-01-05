Left Menu

Union Minister Rupala to inaugurate mobile veterinary units in Thiruvananthpuram today

MVUs will provide diagnosis treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, minor surgical interventions, audio-visual aids and extension services to farmers/animal owners at their doorstep in far-flung areas.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 07:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 07:01 IST
Union Minister Rupala to inaugurate mobile veterinary units in Thiruvananthpuram today
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the aim to benefit the livestock farmers in Kerala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate 29 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVU) and centralized call centre in Thiruvananthpuram on Thursday. These MVUs will be operated through a centralized call centre with a uniform Helpline No. 1962. It will receive calls from livestock rearers and animal owners and veterinarians will prioritize all cases on the basis of emergency nature and will transmit them to the nearest MVU for attending at the farmer's doorstep.

MVUs will provide diagnosis treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, minor surgical interventions, audio-visual aids and extension services to farmers/animal owners at their doorstep in far-flung areas. MVUs will act as a one-stop Centre for solutions to veterinary issues and dissemination of information to the remotest areas of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023