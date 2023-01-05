CBI files FIR against former top official of East Coast Railway in disproportionate asset case

Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday lodged FIR against the former Principal Chief Operations Manager of East Coast Railway PK Jena in connection with a disproportionate asset case. The percentage of disproportionate assets possessed by PK Jena is 59.09 per cent, said CBI.

FIR mentioned that Jena is in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income and illicit enrichment. CBI said, during the check period, from April 2005 to March 2020, PK Jena and his family earned income to the tune of Rs 3,25,24,893 from all known sources and they had incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs 88,58,745. As such, their likely savings during the said period amounts to Rs 2,36,66,148 but it is found that Jena, has acquired immovable and movable assets to the tune of Rs 4,28,87,553 in his name and names of his family members, CBI said.

The CBI further said, during the check period from April 2005 to March 2020, PK Jena acquired assets to the tune of Rs 1,92,21,405 which is disproportionate to his known sources of income and which he cannot satisfactorily account for. The percentage of DA is 59.09 per cent. Earlier, Former IRTS Officer and former Principal Chief Operations Manager of East Coast Railway, PK Jena was under CBI scanner.

CBI conducted raids over DA case involving Jena, who recently retired from service, sources said. As many as five teams of CBI conducting searches at four places in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, sources added. A 1987-batch officer of IRTS, Jena had recently retired from service and hails from Kolar village in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)