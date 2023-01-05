Country with rich culture has bright future: Karnataka CM

Highlighting the cultural heritage of India, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said any country that has a rich culture will have a bright future. Participating in Swadeshi Mela organized by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch here on Wednesday, he said, "Under the influence of Western culture, people are buying foreign goods and forgetting Indian culture. Any country that has a rich culture will have a bright future."

The CM said civilization is growing in a big way around the globe. Likewise, it is growing in India also but there is a difference between the civilization and culture which is not known to many people. In this modern age, the Swadeshi Manch is producing Swadeshi goods and reaching them to the people, he said.

Post-1990 liberalization, privatization and globalization, they have forgotten compassion, and the work of increasing compassion is done by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, he said. The number of Swadeshi products, Bommai said has increased after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

"India has overtaken China in the export of garment products. The vaccines for Covid-19 were manufactured in India and distributed in various countries," he added. (ANI)

