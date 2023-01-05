Left Menu

Gujarat: Bajrang Dal protests against film 'Pathaan,' tear down Shah Rukh Khan's posters

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' which has landed into controversy since its song 'Besharam Rang was released, saw another outrage- this time in Ahmedabad.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 09:39 IST
Visuals from the mall in Ahmedabad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' which has landed into controversy since its song 'Besharam Rang' was released, is again in the news for the wrong reasons- this time from Ahmedabad. The members of Bajrang Dal, part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Wednesday created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. The Bajrang Dal members during their protest tore down pictures of Shahrukh Khan as well as his co-stars.

The protesters also threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, then they will start an even fiercer protest. The protesters were captured in a video damaging property of the mall.

In a video shared by the VHP, protesters could be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cut-outs of Pathaan's star cast. The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, made his objections to one of the songs of the movie Pathan, released as 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset." Mishra's statement came two days after the song was released.

Earlier on Tuesday, members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, staged a demonstration at INOX theatre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, demanding that the management does not release the movie here. The protesters raised slogans and submitted a memorandum to the theatre management demanding that the movie Pathaan is not released.

President of Hindu Jagran Manch Jagdish Khatri said, "If the film Pathaan is released, then there will be a fierce protest. Today, we have given a memorandum to the management of Inox Theater regarding the non-release of the film." Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

