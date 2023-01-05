USAID launches U.S. Strategy on Women’s Economic Security through GEEA Fund

Today, Administrator Samantha Power announced the roll out of the Gender Equity and Equality Action (GEEA) Fund during the launch of the U.S. Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security. As USAID advances the U.S. Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security, the Agency will strive to increase incomes and opportunities for women, recognizing that this benefits entire communities, economies, and countries.

By doubling its investments in gender equality in FY 2023, USAID will expand its programming on women's economic security – from increasing their access to well-paying, quality jobs to strengthening the care economy and promoting entrepreneurship. This commitment includes the GEEA Fund, which is starting its activities with $300 million, including $100 million per year in direct FY 2021 and FY 2022 appropriations and an additional $100 million in FY 2022 appropriations attributed to the Fund.

The GEEA Fund advances economic security for women and girls by increasing their access to resources, services, and leadership opportunities and by addressing the barriers that limit their ability to participate fully in the economy. The Fund invests in partners around the world, prioritizing programs that address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19, climate change, conflict, and crisis on women and girls. The GEEA Fund is managed by USAID's Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Hub and implemented by USAID and the State Department.

USAID's GEEA activities include the Invest in Childcare public-private partnership to support childcare in low-and middle-income countries; the Climate Gender Equity Fund to increase the availability of climate finance for women-led climate organizations and businesses; and the African Women's Trade and Investment Project to increase women's participation in leadership and management positions in trade-related industries and sectors across Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)