Yogi Adityanath calls on Maharashtra Governor, pays respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Yogi Adityanath also visited the 19th Century underground British Era Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan and inspected the Gallery of Revolutionaries 'Kranti Gatha' created inside the bunker.

Notably, the Museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June last year. The UP chief minister paid his tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Later, Yogi Adityanath visited the historic Sri Gundi Devi Mandir located at the cliff of Malabar Point facing the Arabic ocean inside Raj Bhavan and performed the Aarti with the staff and devotees present. Yogi Adityanath is currently in Mumbai on a two-day visit.

CM Yogi reached Mumbai to hold roadshows during his visits to draw domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month. According to the state government, these roadshows, which are scheduled to take place in nine major cities across the country from January 5 to January 27, will begin in Mumbai, where Chief Minister Yogi will take part in a number of events that will be hosted on January 4 and January 5 in order to attract domestic investors.

During these events, the Chief Minister will present a picture of the "emerging Uttar Pradesh". He will also meet the representatives of major industrial groups in the country and invite them to invest in UP. (ANI)

