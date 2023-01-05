Afghanistan's Taliban administration to sign oil extraction deal with Chinese company
Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration will sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country's north, the acting mining minister said on Thursday.
It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban has signed with an international company since taking power in 2021.
