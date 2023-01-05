Left Menu

Afghanistan's Taliban administration to sign oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Reuters | Taliban | Updated: 05-01-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 12:07 IST
Afghanistan's Taliban administration to sign oil extraction deal with Chinese company
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration will sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country's north, the acting mining minister said on Thursday.

It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban has signed with an international company since taking power in 2021.

