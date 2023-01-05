Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with students of Balmiki school in Guwahati

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday participated in an event and interacted with the students of Balmiki School here.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 12:24 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with students of Balmiki school in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday participated in an event and interacted with the students of Balmiki School here. The students, who are the children of the 'Safai Karmacharis' seemed very energetic and excited to meet the Chief Minister.

In an interactive session with the students, the chief minister talked about the Kaziranga National Park. "How many of you have heard the name of Kaziranga and how many have seen Kaziranga?" the Assam CM asked the students of the school.

He also advised the students to visit the Kaziranga National Park at least once in their lifetime. The chief minister also proposed to take the students of the school to visit the Kaziranga National Park in groups of 100.

"Either the students would be made to stay overnight or return the same day after visiting the Kaziranga National Park," he added. On being asked by a student about time management, he said, "Everything is possible if you have the will. If you are doing the right thing, God will provide you with the strength."

"Wake up and pray to God each morning and wish for your dreams and ask for strength and power from God," he added. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "With proper guidance and the right exposure, these young minds can be the shining stars of our society." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

