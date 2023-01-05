Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Mathura, 1 arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested one person within hours of an alleged rape of a minor girl in Mathura's Gausana. The accused identified as Satish is a resident of the Gausana village of Mathura, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police swung into action and arrested the accused within 24 hours after Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey ordered his arrest. The accused barged into the house of a neighbour in an inebriated state and committed the crime.

"A case has been registered against the accused under section 452/376AB of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 5M/6 POCSO Act at Jamunapar police station," City SP Martand Prakash Singh said. The 8-year-old girl is going under treatment.

The superintendent of police Singh further said that strict action would be taken after a medical examination of the girl is concucted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)