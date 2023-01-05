Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Mathura, 1 arrested

Acting on a tip-off, police swung into action and arrested the accused within 24 hours after Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey ordered his arrest.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 12:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Mathura, 1 arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested one person within hours of an alleged rape of a minor girl in Mathura's Gausana. The accused identified as Satish is a resident of the Gausana village of Mathura, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police swung into action and arrested the accused within 24 hours after Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey ordered his arrest. The accused barged into the house of a neighbour in an inebriated state and committed the crime.

"A case has been registered against the accused under section 452/376AB of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 5M/6 POCSO Act at Jamunapar police station," City SP Martand Prakash Singh said. The 8-year-old girl is going under treatment.

The superintendent of police Singh further said that strict action would be taken after a medical examination of the girl is concucted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023