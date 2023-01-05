Left Menu

Woman dragged to death by car: Two more people involved in incident; attempts to tamper with evidence, says Delhi Police

Special CP (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda in a press conference on Thursday told the names of two new accused, Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, who were also involved in the incident that took place in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night in which a 20-year-old woman, riding a scooter, was hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres under the wheels until she died.

Special CP (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda in a press conference in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Thursday said that two more people have emerged as suspects in the horrific incident that took place in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night in which a 20-year-old died after the scooter she was riding was hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres under the wheels. Addressing a press conference here today Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said the men are Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused. He said the two suspects would be arrested soon.

"We have arrested five accused and we are interrogating them. During interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids," said senior police officer Hooda. "The names of the other two accused are Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. We are in search of them. Both of them are the friends of the five men under custody. They tried to protect the five accused," he added.

According to the police commissioner the pair also attempted to tamper with the evidence as they tried to help the accused. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

During the interrogation, it was found that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. "We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. During the post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found," the Special CP said.

According to the police, the statement of eyewitness Nidhi has been recorded and no link has been found between the eye witness and the accused. "We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case under section 304 of the IPC," informed Special CP Hooda . (ANI)

