Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 13:36 IST
Guar seed futures rise on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Guar seed prices on Thursday increased by Rs 37 to Rs 5,874 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery increased by Rs 37 or 0.63 per cent to Rs 5,874 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 23,775 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices.

