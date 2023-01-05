Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 13:37 IST
Guar gum futures gain on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Guar gum prices on Thursday rose by Rs 80 to Rs 12,410 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for January delivery traded higher by Rs 80 or 0.64 per cent at Rs 12,410 per five quintal with an open interest of 14,170 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

