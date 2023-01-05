Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Thursday gained Rs 34 to Rs 7,986 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 34 or 0.43 per cent at Rs 7,986 per quintal with an open interest of 7,280 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)