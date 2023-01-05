Fire at cartons' warehouse in Greater Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out in a warehouse of cartons in Greater Noida on Thursday morning, prompting relief measures by officials at the site.

No person was hurt in the fire, a senior official said.

Chief Fire Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said that the fire broke out around 11.30 am at the factory located in Aimnabad village in Ecotech 1 police station area.

''The fire alert call was received at 11.20 am after which eight units of water tenders along with firefighters were rushed to the spot. No person was hurt in the fire,'' Chaubey said.

The fire was doused by 12.30 pm, according to a local police official.

The damage caused to property and the cause of the fire were being ascertained, the official said.

