Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with Vijayawada East cadre

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with party activists of the Vijayawada East assembly constituency and exhorted them to prepare for the polls by taking forward the good work done by the government during the past three-and-a-half years.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with party activists of the Vijayawada East assembly constituency and exhorted them to prepare for the polls by taking forward the good work done by the government during the past three-and-a-half years. During the meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, he emphasised the importance of the Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhuthvam programme to reach out to the people highlighting the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government and insisted on receiving feedback.

To further strengthen the party at the grass root level, secretariat-wise conveners and house chiefs for every 50 to 70 houses will be involved in party activities. A male and female cadre will be incharge to carry the party message, besides providing publicity material. No matter how small a problem anyone has if it is deserved and missed, it should be solved and welfare should be reached to all the eligible. Persons who missed out on receiving the benefits for various reasons will be covered twice a year, he said adding that the revolutionary step was not taken by previous governments.

The welfare done by the government benefits around 88 per cent of the houses in the state, he said. Referring to the Vijayawada East constituency 14 out of 21 wards were won by the Party. Even where there is an opposition MLA, we have been able to win more wards. Asserting that winning all 175 assembly seats is not an impossible task, he called on the cadre to strive to achieve the goal of winning all 175 seats keeping all differences aside.

Vijayawada East Constituency Coordinator Devineni Avinash and YSRCP NTR District President Vellampalli Srinivas were also present. (ANI)

