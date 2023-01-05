Left Menu

Norway and Germany to cooperate on renewable energy, industry

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:46 IST
Jonas Gahr Stoere Image Credit: Wikipedia
Norway and Germany on Thursday signed joint declarations to increase the production of renewable energy and develop green industry, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

The declarations outlined steps to cooperate in the areas of hydrogen, battery technology and offshore wind, as well as carbon capture and storage, he said.

