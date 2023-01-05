Norway and Germany to cooperate on renewable energy, industry
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-01-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway and Germany on Thursday signed joint declarations to increase the production of renewable energy and develop green industry, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.
The declarations outlined steps to cooperate in the areas of hydrogen, battery technology and offshore wind, as well as carbon capture and storage, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Jonas Gahr Stoere
- Germany
- Norwegian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Norway's aging king discharged from the hospital
Tesla in pole position in Norway's race to EV goal
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022
Norway's Climate Investment Fund invests Rs 900 million in Karnataka's transmission project
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022