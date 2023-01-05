Erdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts -presidency
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 14:59 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a "vision for a fair solution", the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.
It said in a statement the two leaders discussed energy and the Black Sea grains corridor and that Erdogan told Putin concrete steps needed to be taken to clear Kurdish militants from the Syrian border region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Vladimir Putin
- Erdogan
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Putin
- Kurdish
- Syrian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin: Putin to make significant speech to defence chiefs on Wednesday
Kremlin says Putin to launch gas field feeding pipeline to China
Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia's armed forces
Kremlin: Putin will not address Russian parliament before end of year
Putin says Russian defence ministry should listen to critics on Ukraine progress