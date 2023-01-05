Germany's hydrogen needs can be filled by Norway - econ minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:08 IST
Hydrogen power for Germany's new gas power plants should and can come from Norway, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, as the two countries announced plans to cooperate on renewable energy and green industry ramp-up.
"We need plants that are ready for hydrogen ... this decarbonised hydrogen should come from Norway," Habeck told a joint news conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in Oslo.
