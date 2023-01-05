Nitin Gadkari inspects progress of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the progress of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which is a 262 Km 8-Lane layout worth Rs 16,730 Cr, the minister's office said. The expressway is designed for a speed of 120 kmph and shortened the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai from 300 km to 262 km.

The project will be cost-efficient for Vehicle Operating and will reduce fuel consumption. As per the statement issued by the minister's office, it will strengthen the economic activities in Bengaluru and Chennai.

It will also connect the industrial hubs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the Chennai Port. Earlier in December, addressing the 95th FICCI Annual convention, Nitin Gadkari said, "We are making the World Standard Road infrastructure in the country and promising you that before the end of 24, our road infrastructure will be equal to the standard of the USA, American standards."

Talking about the construction industry which consumes 40 per cent of Global resources, the Minister said that we are trying to minimize the use of steel in construction work by adopting substitutes. "We know that the construction industry not only contributes significantly to environmental pollution but also conserves 40 per cent of Global materials and resources. We focus on reducing the cost of resources and improving the quality of construction. As we are aware that cement and steel are the major components for construction, so we are trying to minimize the use of steel in construction work by trying to adopt substitutes", said the Minister. (ANI)

