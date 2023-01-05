Left Menu

My daughter was terrified, didn't report matter to police: Nidhi's mother Sudesh in Kanjhawala case

Sudesh, mother of Kanjhawala death case eye witness Nidhi, on Thursday, claimed that her daughter was terrified after the accident and that is why she did not report the matter to the police.

My daughter was terrified, didn't report matter to police: Nidhi's mother Sudesh in Kanjhawala case
Sudesh, mother of Kanjhawala death case eye witness Nidhi, on Thursday, claimed that her daughter was terrified after the accident and that is why she did not report the matter to the police. While talking to ANI, she said, "You would have got scared seeing Nidhi's condition, she was so terrified."

Her response came against the backdrop of claims by Anjali's mother where she termed the incident a "well thought-out conspiracy." Anjali's maternal uncle, Prem said he suspected Nidhi's involvement in his niece's death and demanded a CBI inquiry in the case.

Claiming that Anjali's mother was not speaking the truth, Sudesh said, "Nidhi came back home at 3 am. She told me a fatal accident has happened. The men tried to run the car over Nidhi as well. Nidhi survived with minor injuries. The car had tinted glass." Sudesh further said that she was unaware that Nidhi had gone to a party.

She said, "Nidhi did not tell me that she was going to a party. She had just told me that she is going to Shelly's house." Sudesh also refused to recognise Anjali as Nidhi's friend.

"We are not going to run away. Whatever I am saying is the truth. Nidhi and Anjali did not know the accused men," she added. In an update, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that two more people have emerged as suspects in the horrific incident that took place in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night in which a 20-year-old died after the scooter she was riding was hit by a car and then the car dragged her for a few kilometres under the wheels.

Addressing a press conference today Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said the men are Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused. He said the two suspects would be arrested soon. According to the police, the statement of eyewitness Nidhi has been recorded and no link has been found between the eye witness and the accused. (ANI)

