Govt to soon release norms to support innovation by startups in technical textiles

Hopefully within a month or so, we will be able to have the guidelines, she added.Addressing a press briefing, the secretary informed that the government is looking at measures to cut Indias heavy import dependence on machinery and specialty fibre for the technical textiles sector.

The government will soon release guidelines to support startups interested in undertaking research and innovation in the technical textiles segment and is contemplating a grant of up to Rs 50 lakh for approved proposals, a top official said on Thursday. Responding to a query by PTI, Secretary in the Textiles Ministry Rachna Shah said that she is hopeful that the norms will be unveiled in a month's time. ''We would have an evaluation committee which would decide on approving grant for that, so the grant would be up to Rs 50 lakh, that is what we are looking at,'' Shah said.

Hopefully within a month or so, we will be able to have the guidelines, she added.

Addressing a press briefing, the secretary informed that the government is looking at measures to cut India's heavy import dependence on machinery and specialty fibre for the technical textiles sector.

