Focus on nine poll-bound states in upcoming BJP National Executive Meeting

Electoral planning for the poll-bound nine states and PM Modi's speech on his 'mantra' of electoral success would be the chief attractions of the two-day BJP National Executive Meeting which is expected to take place on 16th and 17th January in New Delhi. The national office bearers meeting will begin at the party headquarters on January 16, where BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to preside.

All National office bearers including BJP general secretaries state president and co-president, state general secretary, National Vice President, national secretaries and national spokesperson will be participating in this meeting. The biggest highlight of the meeting will be the concluding address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he would be giving a guideline to his party colleagues on how to take the party and the organisation forward and his mantra for electoral success.

During this two-day affair, the party will focus on the organisational issues and agenda to be pursued in the coming days and months including programmes and schemes the party wants to take forward. One of the highlights of the meeting will be the discussion of the party on the upcoming assembly elections. Some states may be asked to address the executive on how they are preparing for the polls ahead. Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana are all the nine states where assembly polls will take place in 2023.

The party is likely to move resolutions highlighting the political achievements of the party. The economic resolution is going to talk about what the government has done for the welfare of the people of the country over the last few months. A detailed discussion on the organisation, its work and its progress will be discussed in this meeting. States would also be required to bring in the report Card for this meeting.

This meeting will be concluded with the address to the national office bearers by party president JP Nadda. After this meeting, all the leaders will proceed to the venue of the national executive and the national executive will get underway and inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi will remain present on both days of the national executive meeting. The last BJP national executive meeting was held in Hyderabad in July 2022. (ANI)

