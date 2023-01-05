Left Menu

Markets settle lower for 2nd day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Equity benchmarks ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday, dragged down by banking and finance counters and continuous foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 304.18 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,353.27 after it failed to hold on to initial gains. During the day, it fell 607.61 points or 1 per cent to 60,049.84.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 50.80 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 17,992.15.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 7.21 per cent. The other major laggards were Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan, Power Grid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel.

ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Markets in the US had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.04 per cent to USD 79.43 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,620.89 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

