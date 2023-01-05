Left Menu

Rajasthan govt's anti-corruption drive will become more stringent, says Ashok Gehlot after circular triggers row

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that the Rajasthan government's anti-corruption drive will become more stringent after the controversial circular issued by the Acting DG of Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Hemant Priyadarshi on not making names, photos and videos of person or personnel accused in a bribery case public until proven guilty by a court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that the Rajasthan government's anti-corruption drive will become more stringent after the controversial circular issued by the Acting DG of Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Hemant Priyadarshi on not making names, photos and videos of person or personnel accused in a bribery case public until proven guilty by a court. During an interaction with reporters in Pali, CM Gehlot said, "The DG has issued the circular on the basis of the earlier order of the Supreme Court, but it does not mean that our campaign against the corrupt will end; rather our campaign will go on with more vigour."

CM Gehlot emphasized that DG's circular is based on the decision of three judges of the Supreme Court. Gehlot said, "Rajasthan is the only state in the country where the Anti-Corruption Bureau has carried out maximum raids. Even the Collector and SP have been arrested. The previous government did not bother to curb corruption. Our government has taken a stance against corruption."

The Chief Minister also said, "FIR registration has been made mandatory in Rajasthan due to which the number of registered cases is increasing." Acting DG of Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Hemant Priyadarshi issued an order on Wednesday late evening, to all outposts in-charge unit in-charges of ACB that the Anti-Corruption Bureau won't divulge the name and photos of the concerned person or personnel charged in bribery case during phone tapping procedure or later until he is proven guilty by the court.

Priyadarshi was made acting DG by the state government on Wednesday after the retirement of DG BL Soni of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Within hours of getting the charge, he took out this order which stokes controversy. Dismissing the opposition's charge, CM Gehlot said in the paper leak case that strict action will be taken against the offenders.

"In our states, there's at least an examination being conducted for jobs. I was in Gujarat. The young people don't get jobs there. Among multiple exams in Rajasthan, there were one or two incidents of paper leaks. Then should we stop all the exams? asked the CM." (ANI)

