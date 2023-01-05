Left Menu

Over 50 wild boars died due to African Swine Flu in TN's Nilgiris: District Collector

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:44 IST
Over 50 wild boars died due to African Swine Flu in TN's Nilgiris: District Collector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nilgiris District Collector S P Amrit on Thursday confirmed that the death of over 50 wild boars near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the district was due to African Swine Flu.

Also, few wild boars were found dead in Kothagiri, Keelkothagiri, Coonoor, Manjoor and in Ooty in the last 10 days, apart from Bandipur area in Karnataka, bordering Tamil Nadu, Amrit told reporters here.

The samples taken from the carcasses were sent to Tamil Nadu Veterinary Research Institute and the result confirmed to be positive for the flu, a viral disease, he said and allayed fears of the disease spreading to other animals or humans.

A special team from Chennai will be visiting Nilgiris to further examine the disease, he said.

The anti-poaching squad are involved in collecting the carcasses and burning them, Amrit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023