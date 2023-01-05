Left Menu

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Indore’s famous street food hubs gear up to offer mouth-watering snacks to guests

Ram Gupta, president of the Night Sarafa Chowpatty Association, told PTI that the street food market comprising 108 shops is being decorated with attractive lighting for the foreign guests visiting Indore, which has consistently bagged the title of Indias cleanest city.We will serve traditional delicacies like bhutta ka kees, peas and green gram kachori and garadu a yam-based savoury free of cost to the foreign guests.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:06 IST
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Indore’s famous street food hubs gear up to offer mouth-watering snacks to guests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore's famous street food vendors are gearing up to offer their mouth-watering snacks to foreign guests during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to be held here from January 8 to 10.

Nearly 3,000 Non-Resident Indians are expected to attend the three-day programme.

Sarafa Chowpatty here, known as a paradise for 'chaat' lovers, has been accorded the status of "clean street food hub" by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The street food hub, located near the palace of the former Holkar rulers, bustles every night after jewellery shops in the area call it a day.

The Chowpatty operators have made preparations to whip up traditional dishes for those taking part in the high-profile gathering, representatives of their associations said on Thursday. Ram Gupta, president of the Night Sarafa Chowpatty Association, told PTI that the street food market comprising 108 shops is being decorated with attractive lighting for the foreign guests visiting Indore, which has consistently bagged the title of India's cleanest city.

"We will serve traditional delicacies like 'bhutta ka kees', peas and green gram 'kachori' and garadu (a yam-based savoury) free of cost to the foreign guests. We want the guests to carry with them a unique experience of taste," he said.

Gunjan Sharma, president of the association of shops at '56 Dukaan', another popular street food market here, said they have decorated the place with colourful flags and installed welcome gates for the guests coming from across the world. This food market has also been given the status of "clean street food hub' by the FSSAI.

''We have prepared a special dress featuring three colours of our national flag for the employees of the 56 shops here in view of the convention, so that the Indian spirit of hospitality can be displayed in front of the foreign guests," Sharma said.

He said the guests at the high-profile event will be served dishes like "hotdog, namkeen, patties, gajak, kulfi and shikanji with traditional flavours of Indore without any charge".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023