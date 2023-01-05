DCW chief dissatisfied with police probe, demands shifting Kanjhawala case to CBI

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Police's action in the Kanjhawala case and demanded that it be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Speaking over a reply letter filed by Delhi Police on Thursday over the summon issued by the women's panel, Swati Maliwal told ANI that Delhi Police is not conducting a fully unbiased investigation.

"I'm not satisfied with Delhi Police's action. I recommend that this case be transferred to CBI. Delhi Police told us they've not recovered Nidhi's phone till now. It's very important evidence. It is beyond my understanding why it is not with the police till now?" Swati Maliwal said. "Police still haven't checked all CCTV footage from the 13 km stretch or recorded 164 (CrPC) statements of all eyewitnesses, section 302 not added. The first call came at 2.22 am about a woman being entangled in a car. But the police sprung into action only when they received a call at 4.15 am about a naked body," the DCW chief added.

A 20-year-old girl was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car driven by five men and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. In an update on the case, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that two more people have emerged as suspects in the horrific incident that took place in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night in which a 20-year-old died after the scooter she was riding was hit by a car and then the car dragged her for a few kilometres under the wheels.

Addressing a press conference today Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said the men are Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused. He said the two suspects would be arrested soon. According to the police, the statement of eyewitness Nidhi has been recorded and no link has been found between the eyewitness and the accused. (ANI)

