"PM Modi gave message of 'Chalo Paltai' and Tripura public uprooted Communist rule:" Shah in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that because of the development under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, tourism in the state rose 11 times. Addressing a rally after flagging off the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', Amit Shah said "In its 50-year history, Tripura has been under Communist rule for more than three decades. I want to just ask, the violence and the cadre-based rule that was prevalent in the Communist time, is it seen today?"

"In 2018, PM Modi gave the message of 'Chalo Paltai' and the Tripura public uprooted the Communist rule," he added. The Union Home Minister also attacked the Communist party for the violence, border intrusions and drug trafficking.

"Hundreds of people were killed under the Communist rule, but once BJP came to power, all the violence stopped. The Communists made Tripura a hub of drugs, and opened borders and opened doors for intruders from Bangladesh. BJP not just stopped intrusion, and drug trafficking, but are also providing employment opportunities to the youth," he said. He said that Tripura used to lack tourism infrastructure, and under the BJP government, tourism in the state has risen 11 times.

"Tripura has been blessed with immense natural beauty and tourism potential, but badly lacked in infrastructure. In just five years, the development done by the BJP government has raised tourism in the state by 11 times," he said. The minister further said that all the development in the state so far is just the 'trailer', and much more development will be carried out in the state.

"The state has undergone tremendous development under Biplab Deb and CM Manik Saha. But, I want to assure the people of Tripura, that all this development is just the 'trailer' and 'Pikchar abhi baki hai' (the movie hasn't ended)" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)