NTPC crosses 300 billion units electricity generation mark in FY23

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday crossed the 300 billion units BU mark of electricity generated during the current fiscal year.As of January 5, 2023, NTPC has recorded a PLF plant load factor or capacity utilisation of 73.7 per cent, compared to 68.5 per cent during the corresponding period in FY22, against the overall all India PLF of 63.27 per cent, a company statement said.The public sector undertaking has registered generation of 300 BU of electricity in 279 days, as of Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday crossed the 300 billion units (BU) mark of electricity generated during the current fiscal year.

As of January 5, 2023, NTPC has recorded a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 73.7 per cent, compared to 68.5 per cent during the corresponding period in FY22, against the overall all India PLF of 63.27 per cent, a company statement said.

The public sector undertaking has registered generation of 300 BU of electricity in 279 days, as of Thursday. The company achieved the 300 BU accomplishment a month before it had crossed the same mark in FY22, it added.

In 2021-22, the company had crossed the 300 BU generation mark in 300 days on February 5.

The company has recorded generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent over the previous year.

The NTPC group has installed capacity of 70,824 MW. Recently, the company crossed 3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

