Hamdard signs agreement with Reliance MET city to build Food Park Cluster in Haryana's Jhajjar

Model Economic Township Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday said that it is developing a Greenfield Smart city Near Gurugram and announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Hamdard Group for setting up a world-class manufacturing facility at the city. According to an official release, Hamdard is developing its Hamdard Food Park Cluster (HFPC) to manufacture some of its core food categories on approximately 10 acres of land at MET City. They are planning to spend about Rs 100 to 150 crores in the first phase of development of its manufacturing facilities.

The project includes a honey processing plant and similar product manufacturing facilities, and spices manufacturing plant for various pure, whole and blended spices under the brand of 'Hamdard Khaalis' spices, edible oil processing and filling facilities for the oils like mustard oil, olive oil, rice bran oil & soya oil etc, extruded products processing and manufacturing facilities for vermicelli, soya chunks like products, beverages filling and packing for the products like dairy drinks, still juices, carbonated drinks. Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Foods, said the company selected Reliance MET City, Jhajjar, Haryana for developing its manufacturing facilities in the next 1 to 2 years as it provided "not only a very good location to be within NCR but also a place having world class industrial infrastructure".

SV Goyal, CEO & WTD, MET City, said, "We are very happy to have Hamdard Group, one Of the iconic brands of India, as a part of MET City. Met City is a pioneer project in sustainable Development with over 9000 Crore investment already committed. Today it has licenses for 1903 Acres and more than 25,000 people are already working at the project. Hamdard Group as an addition in the global brand lists of Reliance MET City is a perfect match of world-class Infrastructure meeting world-class consumer product brand." Vaibhav Mittal, head, Business Development, MET City, said the Hamdard Group will be a Force multiplier for MET City in its journey to becoming a global destination for investments in India.

"With 400+ customers, MET City is on its way to becoming a platform for not only established large Companies but also for SME companies. In this project Hamdard Group will not only manufacture World-class products but will bring global manufacturing best practices to MET City as well as help In generating more investments through vendor development and employment generation," he said. (ANI)

