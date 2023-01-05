'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' turned out to be reality: Muslim Rashtriya Manch

Left Menu

Muslim Rashtriya Manch on Wednesday hailed the Narendra Modi government and said that the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' turned out to be a "reality".

05-01-2023
The Muslim Rashtriya Manch on Wednesday hailed the Modi government and said that the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' turned out to be a "reality". MRM also announced to run a new movement for the government.

A meeting was organised under the chairmanship of RSS state chief Indresh Kumar with Muslim Ulemas of the state. Giving details of the meeting, National Media in-Charge of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch Shahid Sayeed said that the meeting was historic in which a consensus was formed between the Sangh and Muslims Ulemas on important issues.

"On this occasion, there was a serious discussion on what the Quran, Hadith, and Hazrat Mohammad Sahib have said about the love and feelings of the country in Islam, in which Indresh Kumar talked about patriotism, heritage, and common country," Sayeed further said. "We have found the vision of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Indresh Kumar, RSS, and Mohan Bhagwat as love, trust, affinity, and honesty for us," he said.

All the schemes run by the government have benefited every section of society, irrespective of their religion. "Looking at the works of the government in the last eight years, it could be said with full truth and honesty that the aim of this government is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas' and this is not just a slogan, but also a reality," he stated.

Maulana Hasabuddin, Maulana Ali Murtaza, Mohd Mahmood Alam, Ghulam Nabi, Mohd Faiz, and Goa BJP Minority Morcha Vice President Sameer Sheikh were among them presented at the meeting. (ANI)

