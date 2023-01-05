Construction work in city will release 230 million tonnes of CO2: IIT-M

Chennai could cumulatively emit 231.9 million tonnes of carbondioxide (CO2) by year 2040 due to construction and operation of buildings alone owing to rapid urbanisation, according to researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M).

They said rapid urbanisation may increase built stock across the country. The construction industry is estimated to account for around a quarter of total CO2 emissions. This is due to the emissions arising out of production of raw material such as cement and steel, their transportation to construction sites, energy used during construction and most importantly, the energy used during operation of buildings, said the institute.

Switching to renewable sources of energy for operational requirements of buildings would reduce emissions from Chennai, the researchers said in a study conducted by the centre for technologies for low carbon and lean construction, IIT-Madras, and the Indo-German Centre for Sustainability (IGCS), IIT-Madras. Explaining about the significance of the study, professor Ashwin Mahalingam, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Madras, said, “In order to achieve our emissions targets, we need to benchmark what our ‘business as usual’ emissions are likely to be in future and work backwards. This study represents a step in trying to quantitatively address this problem.” The quantitative study to address the issue of increasing CO2 emissions due to construction of buildings was undertaken in three phases. Geo-spatial land models developed by The Nature Conservancy - a global environmental non-profit organisation - was used to simulate how Chennai would look in 2040. This took into account past trends as well as future constraints.

The model developed by researchers showed an increase in urban built-up area accompanied by a decrease in water and wetlands over a period between 2019 and 2040.

Life-cycle analysis of construction activities estimated the CO2 released during demolition, construction (as a result of transportation of materials and construction activities), and operation of buildings. ''The calculation showed that Chennai will cumulatively emit 231 million tonnes of CO2 due to energy consumed by buildings during construction and operations,'' a release said.

Replacing traditional cement with low-carbon cement, reusing demolition waste for future construction and switching to renewable resources to meet the energy requirements of operating buildings could help reduce carbon emissions, the researchers suggested.

It was found that the single largest contributor to reducing emissions was the change in energy sources. ''The use of clean energy sources to supply 50 per cent of a building’s operational energy needs was also likely to result in a corresponding reduction in cumulative CO2 emissions of up to 115 million tonnes in the period between 2019 and 2040,'' the researchers said and suggested replacing traditional cement with low carbon cement.

