Alwar: Attackers open fire on gangster in hospital, two women injured, 1 attacker held

Two women were injured after unidentified persons opened fire on a gangster named Vikram at a government hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 18:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two women were injured after unidentified persons opened fire on a gangster named Vikram at a government hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar on Thursday. Vikram alias Laden was brought to the Behror government hospital for a medical check-up, under police protection.

The gangster was brought on a two-day warrant for a medical check-up after which he had to be taken back to Jaipur. While Vikram was sitting on a chair, two goons opened fire on him. Although Vikram got off unscathed, two women, identified as Batti Devi and Bhateri Devi, were injured.

The women, shot in the legs, were admitted to the hospital. The two are natives of Nangal Khoria village in Alwar and also happen to be sisters. Of the three assailants, the police were able to arrest one. However, the other two attackers managed to escape.

Bhiwadi SP Shantanu Kumar Singh, along with a police team, reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. "Of the three assailants, one was arrested. A search is on for the arrest of the other two, who are absconding. We suspect that the attackers are associated with the 'Papla Gang'. An investigation is underway and we are also scanning the CCTV footage," he said. (ANI)

