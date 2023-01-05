Left Menu

Ram temple will be ready on January 1, 2024, Amit Shah announces in Tripura

"Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be ready on January 1, 2024, while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "tareekh nahi bataenge" remark during 2019 poll campaign. Addressing a rally in South Tripura, Shah said, "Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts. After the Supreme Court verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple. PM Modi performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' and began the construction of the temple."

He further took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the 2019 election campaign. "During the 2019 election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to say "mandir wahi banaenge...taarikh nahi bataenge" (we will make the temple, but won't tell the date)". Today, Rahul Gandhi and everybody should hear that a huge and sky-high temple will be ready for the people in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024," he further said.

Notably, the construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple has been going on. The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla. (ANI)

