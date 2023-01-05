Left Menu

CBI court rejects Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot plea challenging his arrest in loan case

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot challenging his arrest by CBI in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 18:57 IST
Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot challenging his arrest by CBI in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case. Dhoot was arrested on December 26 last year from Mumbai. On December 23, CBI had arrested Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar.

Earlier on December 29 last year, the special court of the CBI had sent three accused -Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot- in the ICICI bank-Videocon loan fraud case to 14-day judicial custody. The CBI got three-day custody of Chanda, Deepak, and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot, a co-accused in the ICICI Bank money laundering case on Monday, which was eventually extended for two more days on December 29.

The case is related to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011. During its preliminary inquiry, the CBI found that six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011, in an alleged violation of the laid-down policies of ICICI Bank.

The agency claimed the loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, causing a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to the bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

