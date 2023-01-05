Left Menu

Special initiative for education of slum children in J-K

Chief Education Officer Poonch has asked all zonal education officers and principals to visit slums in their jurisdictions where non-government workers live and encourage parents to enrol their children in schools.

An educational officer interacts with slum children during a visit to a jhuggi in Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, the number of people from outside the state living in jhuggi huts (slum swellings) is estimated to be in lakhs, officials said. They also have thousands of children who are deprived of education and have been begging, picking garbage or doing any other work since childhood to earn a living.

In both the Jammu and Kashmir regions, many children whose education is neglected by their parents are forced to work at an early age to support their families. The Department of School Education has launched a special drive to bring the children of non-state workers to school and enrol them in the respective schools wherever they live.

On the instructions of the UT administration, the field officers of the school education department have been mobilized in this regard. Chief Education Officer Poonch has asked all zonal education officers and principals to visit slums in their jurisdictions where non-government workers live and encourage parents to enrol their children in schools.

On Thursday, CEO Bishambardas personally visited a Jhuggi Junpadi near Sher Kashmir Bridge. This is the first time the Education Department has launched a campaign to bring children of labourers into the mainstream education system. CEO Bishambardas, Poonch said that migrant people primarily work during the day and their children are either involved in child labour or other unnecessary activities, their education is neglected.

The school education department decided to identify the children living in slums in the Poonch district, CEO added. "We are trying to identify every child who has never enrolled or is out of school so that they can get an education at their doorstep. This initiative will also reduce child labour in the Poonch district. Therefore, special counselling sessions are also being organized in slum areas," said CEO Bishambardas.

Officials say that some teachers are being identified to provide education to children in slum areas at their doorstep and children are also being offered free books and other related essential materials like mid-day meals. (ANI)

