Kanjhawala Case: Delhi Police adds 'destruction of evidence' section to FIR

In a significant development in the Kanjhawala case, Delhi Police on Thursday added the 'destruction of evidence' section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR against the accused. "The police added section 201 of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR after finding incoherence in the statement of the accused," sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that, Rohini Court on Thursday extended the police custody for four days of all the five persons, accused of hitting a 20-year-old girl and dragging her for a considerable distance leading to her death in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. All the accused, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Krishan, and Mithun, were produced through video conferencing, due to security reasons, from Rohini Court's lockup amid heightened security. They were arrested on January 1.

"Police demanded five days of custody but the court granted them a four-day custody," Advocate Shivani, counsel appearing for Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun, told ANI. "Police told the court, that their investigation is incomplete and two other names of accused have come to the fore, that's why we need a five-day police custody," she said, adding that no evidence was presented yet.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said that two more people have emerged as suspects in the case. Addressing a press conference here today Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said the men are Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused. He said the two suspects would be arrested soon.

"We have arrested five accused and we are interrogating them. During interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids," said senior police officer Hooda. "The names of the other two accused are Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. We are in search of them. Both of them are the friends of the five men under custody. They tried to protect the five accused," he added.

According to the police commissioner the pair also attempted to tamper with the evidence as they tried to help the accused. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case. (ANI)

