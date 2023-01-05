Shale producer Pioneer expects OPEC to stabilize oil prices as Brent tumbles
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will likely take steps to boost oil prices, which started the year in free-fall, the chief executive of top shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Scott Sheffield said on Thursday. "Saudi is not going to let Brent stay around $75 a barrel," he told investors at a Goldman Sachs conference in Miami, Florida.
"Saudi is not going to let Brent stay around $75 a barrel," he told investors at a Goldman Sachs conference in Miami, Florida. "It wouldn't surprise me if they had another cut." His comments came as oil posted its biggest two-day loss to start the year in three decades this week. Brent futures were trading around $78 a barrel on Thursday morning.
