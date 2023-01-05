National Single Window System crosses 75K approvals, 27 Central Ministries, 19 states and UTs on board

National Single Window System (NSWS)-- a giant leap towards making India 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant)-- on Thursday crossed 75,000 plus approvals. Joint Secretary Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Manmeet Nanda shared the achievement while briefing media here in the national capital pointing out that these approvals have been granted.

She further said that a total of 27 Central Ministries and departments have integrated with NSWS as of now. "Besides, 19 states and Union Territories have been onboarded on the portal." "We hope that all Central Ministries and departments will be onboard by March 31, 2023. The remaining states will be onboard by April-May," Nanda said.

Launched by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on September 22, 2021, NSWS is a one-stop-shop for investors. While launching NSWS, Goyal had said the single window portal would become a one-stop-shop for investors for approvals and clearances, and that it would bring transparency, accountability and responsiveness in the ecosystem and all information would be available on a single dashboard.

The Minister then also informed that foreign and Indian investors, businesses and start-ups are to benefit from the NSWS initiative which has solutions for all at one click of the mouse through 'End to End' facilitation. NSWS provides strength in several Central schemes like Make in India, Startup India and the flagship Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) scheme.

The DPIIT along with Invest India initiated the process of developing the portal as a National Single Window System (NSWS), which aims to provide a single platform to enable investors to identify and obtain approvals and clearances needed by investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses in India. The system is envisioned to address information asymmetry, duplication of information submitted across platforms and authorities and inefficient tracking of approvals and registration faced by investors. (ANI)

