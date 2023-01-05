Erdogan offers Turkish help to Zelenskiy for Russia-Ukraine peace - readout
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:13 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Thursday that Ankara was ready to take on mediation and moderation duties to secure a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
A readout from Erdogan's office said Turkey also offered diplomatic support regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Turkey previously acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine's Zelenskiy could visit Biden, U.S. Congress on Wednesday -sources
Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Zelenskiy may visit Biden
US to send USD 1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia