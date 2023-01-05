Unnao rape case: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Sengar's plea seeking interim bail for daughter's marriage
His daughter's wedding is on February 8 and ceremonies would start in January 2023.
The Delhi High court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea over the expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar seeking interim bail for his daughter's wedding in February 2023. The bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice to the CBI and directed them to file a reply. The matter has been listed on January 16.
Kuldeep Sengar has sought interim bail for his daughter's wedding. His daughter's wedding is on February 8 and ceremonies would start in January 2023. Sengar was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the custodial death case. He was also convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017.
His appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the High Court. His plea seeking regular bail is also under consideration before the High Court. He has also sought interim bail in the main rape case on the same ground. Earlier, a notice was issued by a division bench to the CBI and the matter was listed on January 16. (ANI)
