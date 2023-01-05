Left Menu

Unnao rape case: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Sengar's plea seeking interim bail for daughter's marriage

His daughter's wedding is on February 8 and ceremonies would start in January 2023.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:34 IST
Unnao rape case: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Sengar's plea seeking interim bail for daughter's marriage
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea over the expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar seeking interim bail for his daughter's wedding in February 2023. The bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued a notice to the CBI and directed them to file a reply. The matter has been listed on January 16.

Kuldeep Sengar has sought interim bail for his daughter's wedding. His daughter's wedding is on February 8 and ceremonies would start in January 2023. Sengar was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the custodial death case. He was also convicted and awarded a life sentence for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017.

His appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the High Court. His plea seeking regular bail is also under consideration before the High Court. He has also sought interim bail in the main rape case on the same ground. Earlier, a notice was issued by a division bench to the CBI and the matter was listed on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023