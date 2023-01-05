Left Menu

R.K Singh holds meeting with stakeholders on National Green Hydrogen Mission

Shri R.K Singh informed the stakeholders that the Mission will make India a leading producer and supplier of Green Hydrogen in the world.

Updated: 05-01-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:58 IST
R.K Singh holds meeting with stakeholders on National Green Hydrogen Mission
The Mission targets setting up at least 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) per annum of green hydrogen capacity with an associated renewable energy capacity of about 125 GW by 2030. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
After the Cabinet approved National Green Hydrogen Mission yesterday , Shri R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy chaired an interaction with stakeholders today.

Shri R.K Singh informed the stakeholders that the Mission will make India a leading producer and supplier of Green Hydrogen in the world. The Mission would result in attractive investment and business opportunities for the industry, contribute significantly to India's efforts for decarbonization and energy independence, and also create opportunities for employment and economic development.

The Minister further stated that the Mission will drive the development of the Green Hydrogen ecosystem in the country through an array of measures towards demand creation, strengthening the supply side while working on regulatory framework, technology, and innovation to enhance affordability of green hydrogen.

The Mission targets setting up at least 5 MMT (Million Metric Tonne) per annum of green hydrogen capacity with an associated renewable energy capacity of about 125 GW by 2030. The targeted production capacity will bring over ₹8 lakh crore in total investments and will result in creation of over 6 lakh clean jobs.

It was also informed that the Mission will support pilot projects in other hard-to-abate sectors like steel, long-range heavy-duty mobility, shipping, energy storage etc. for replacing fossil fuels and fossil fuel-based feedstocks with Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. The Mission will also support R&D projects and develop a robust framework for Regulations, Standards and Certification.

(With Inputs from PIB)

