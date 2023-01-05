Delhi Police seeks issuance of look out notice against man accused of peeing on Air India co-passenger

Delhi Police has written a letter to the authority concerned seeking issuance of Look Out Circular (LOC) against the man who urinated on an elderly lady onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26 last year, said sources on Thursday. The accused person has been identified as S Mishra, a resident of Mumbai. He is not joining the police investigation, said sources.

"The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," said Delhi Police. The Police on Wednesday filed an FIR on the shocking incident based on a complaint by Air India.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. Air India on Wednesday also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger.

Notably, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued Show Cause notices to Air India, crew members and pilots of the New York-Delhi flight in connection with the urination incident. In a statement, DGCA said, "A show cause notice has been issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation directed the airline to conduct an internal probe into the matter and submit the report as soon as possible, said top government sources on Thursday. "Ministry of Civil Aviation takes serious note on Air India urination case. MoCA has asked Air India to provide all the details of the incident. MoCA has also asked Air India to hold an internal probe into the matter and submit the report as soon as possible. The probe should be time-bound," the top government sources told ANI.

According to the sources, the Ministry has asked Air India to submit a detailed probe report soon after the incident surfaced. Meanwhile, another incident has come to light in which a "drunk man urinated" on a blanket of a co-passenger on December 6 while the Air India flight was on its way from Paris to the national capital.

Sources said that the incident of December 6 was not reported in writing to Delhi Police or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). "No written report has been filed with CISF and Delhi police regarding the incident on Dec 6," a source told ANI.

A DGCA official also said no report has been filed with them regarding Dec 6 incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)