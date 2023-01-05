Govt effects major reshuffle in top positions of West Bengal Police

The West Bengal government has effected a major reshuffle in the top positions in the police department, with senior IPS Rajeev Mishra, who was the additional director general of police of Intelligence Bureau, being transferred to Enforcement Branch as Additional director general. A notification by order of the Governor dated January 5 said IPS Manoj Kumar Verma, who was the additional director, Security, in the rank of ADGP, has been given the responsibility of ADG and IGP of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), West Bengal. He will also hold an additional charge of additional director of security.

IPS Anand Kumar has been transferred to ADG Training. He was ADGP of CID, West Bengal. The notification said the changes have been made "in the interest of public service". (ANI)

