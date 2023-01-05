Left Menu

Govt effects major reshuffle in top positions of West Bengal Police

The West Bengal government has effected a major reshuffle in the top positions in the police department, with senior IPS Rajeev Mishra, who was the additional director general of police of Intelligence Bureau, being transferred to Enforcement Branch as Additional director general.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:57 IST
Govt effects major reshuffle in top positions of West Bengal Police
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with top police officers. (Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has effected a major reshuffle in the top positions in the police department, with senior IPS Rajeev Mishra, who was the additional director general of police of Intelligence Bureau, being transferred to Enforcement Branch as Additional director general. A notification by order of the Governor dated January 5 said IPS Manoj Kumar Verma, who was the additional director, Security, in the rank of ADGP, has been given the responsibility of ADG and IGP of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), West Bengal. He will also hold an additional charge of additional director of security.

IPS Anand Kumar has been transferred to ADG Training. He was ADGP of CID, West Bengal. The notification said the changes have been made "in the interest of public service". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023