'I'm not here to interfere in normal functioning of govt': Arif Mohammad Khan

Reacting to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday reiterated that he only aims towards protecting the autonomy of the universities. Speaking to reporters here in Thiruvananthapuram, he said he doesn't intend to interfere in the normal functioning of the government.

"I am not here to interfere in the normal functioning of government. The job of a Chancellor is to protect the autonomy of a university. I will do only my legal and constitutional duty," he said. Earlier, on December 28, the Kerala Governor said he had not read the Bill passed by the state government intending to remove him as the Chancellor of state universities.

"So far, I have not read it (Bill). I have asked Raj Bhavan to refer it to our legal advisor," he said. Kerala Assembly passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on December 13.

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on December 7 introduced an amendment in the Assembly whereby a new Chancellor can be decided by a three-member committee comprising the chief minister, the leader of the Opposition, and the Speaker. According to the amendment Bill introduced in the Assembly, "the government shall appoint an academician of high repute or a person of eminence in any of the fields of science including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration as the chancellor of the university."

Chancellor is appointed for a period of five years and it is mandated that the person so appointed shall be eligible for reappointment for one or more terms. The Chancellor may resign his office by an intimation in writing to the government. The Bill has been sent for the consideration of the subject committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)